Rugby World Cup: Ireland must ditch underdog tag - Joe Schmidt

Media playback is not supported on this device Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has called on his side to reject the idea they are going into Saturday's quarter-final against New Zealand as underdogs.

The All Blacks are favourites to land a third straight World Cup while Ireland are aiming to reach a first semi-final.

Despite some poor displays this year, Schmidt has backed his side's pedigree to trouble New Zealand.

"You can't go out against an All Blacks side and accept you are second fiddle," Schmidt said before the Tokyo game.

"There are a number of players within the side that have contributed to a fair bit of history for us."

Schmidt's team selection for the quarter-final contained no surprises, as he backs his most experienced campaigners who have helped Ireland to the biggest results in his six-year reign at the helm.

Ireland under Schmidt have enjoyed historic wins against all three of the biggest southern hemisphere sides.

A first win in South Africa, a 2-1 series triumph in Australia and two victories over New Zealand - a side they had never previously beaten - have all been delivered on Schmidt's watch.

Of the side that defeated the All Blacks for the first time on home soil last November, there are only three different faces to the starting line-up: British and Irish Lions trio Conor Murray, Robbie Henshaw and Iain Henderson.

Garry Ringrose has been one of Ireland's stand-out performers at the World Cup in Japan

"They have had some pretty successful experiences together," said Schmidt of his team.

"The first win over the All Blacks, the first time we won at home against the All Blacks, but a few other milestones along the way.

"A lot of those players selected were in Australia last summer and were in South Africa the summer before when we won in Cape Town.

"The accumulation of those experiences together hopefully builds a bit of confidence because you need to have some belief."

Despite Ireland's impressive results over the last few years, there is no question the All Blacks remain firm favourites for Saturday's fixtures.

While Schmidt's side blew hot and cold during the group stage, New Zealand showed few chinks in their armour and lived up to their reputation as the team to beat with a confident win over a strong South Africa on the second day of the tournament.

"The All Blacks are always raising the bar," Schmidt admitted.

"Everyone else is chasing the bar and trying to get to the same height."

The winners of Saturday's quarter-final will meet either England or Australia in the last four in Yokohama.