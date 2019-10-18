England v Australia: Ben Youngs jokes with Matt Toomua

Matt Toomua and Ben Youngs were team-mates at Leicester

Rugby World Cup quarter-final: England v Australia Venue: Oita Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and online with text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England's Ben Youngs said Australia's Matt Toomua "knows my pain" as they joked about sporting families before Saturday's Rugby World Cup meeting.

On Thursday, Toomua said Youngs - a Leicester team-mate for three years - was not "even the best rugby player in his family", referring to the scrum-half's brother Tom, a Tigers hooker.

Youngs responded with a reference to Toomua's cricketing wife Ellyse Perry.

"He knows what it's like to play second fiddle. He knows my pain," said Youngs.

All-rounder Perry was named player of the series in Australia's recent Women's Ashes win over England, averaging 94.50 with the bat and 12.86 with the ball.

She is ranked as the fourth best one-day batter and bowler in the world. and has also represented her country at football, playing at the 2011 Women's World Cup in Germany.

Toomua and Perry married in December 2015, shortly before he moved to Leicester from Australia. He left in May to join Melbourne Rebels.

Toomua had previously shared his observations on the Leicester players in the England squad that takes on Australia in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, claiming that George Ford "never pays for a beer" and Manu Tuilagi is "a terrible snooker player".

"The chicken, Jonny May - very weird," Toomua added, referring to the rumour, first aired by Danny Care on Rugby Union Weekly and since denied by May, that the England wing once thought he was possessed by a chicken.

"And Dan Cole doesn't have a personality."

'Fake news' Jones

Samu Kerevi was also a star in this year's Super Rugby competition, carrying more than any other player (220 times) and beating the second highest number of defenders (71)

Australia coach Michael Cheika says that he does not believe England counterpart Eddie Jones' claim that he has rejigged his team to counter the threat of Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi.

Kerevi, who weighs in at near 17 stone, has carried more times, beaten more defenders and made more metres than any other centre at the tournament.

Jones claimed that Kerevi's form was part of the reason for his decision to ditch a double-playmaker axis at 10-12, dropping pool-stage fly-half George Ford, moving Owen Farrell inside and lining Manu Tuilagi up opposite the Queensland Reds midfield star.

"Most of that stuff is, what's the word for it? Fake news?" said Cheika.

"Mate, none of us are giving out our tactics in real life and we'd be mad if we did.

"It's irrelevant to us, that stuff. It's just like: turn up and be ready and play what's in front of you."

Jones and Cheika share a long history. Both grew up around Sydney and played together for club side Randwick before embarking on globe-trotting coaching careers.

Cheika added that it saddens him to see Jones and more of his compatriots helping guide their old rivals - pointing to the examples of former England men's cricket coach Trevor Bayliss and national men's rugby league boss Wayne Bennett.

"It always hurts me when there's an Aussie over there, you know what I mean?" he said. "Trevor Bayliss and Eddie and Wayne Bennett. You want them at home but it is what it is."