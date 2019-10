From the section

Harry Davies has played for Wales Sevens

Ex-Cardiff Blues full-back Harry Davies has signed for United States Major League Rugby side Seattle Seawolves.

Davies, a product of Blues' academy, made five senior appearances for them.

The 25-year-old joined Bath in 2016, playing seven games, before a spell at Bedford.

"I'm looking forward to being part of a very strong successful club with a great culture in a great rugby city," he said.