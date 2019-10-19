WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
18 & 19 OCTOBER, 2019
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abergavenny 23 - 9 Cwmbran
Blackwood P - P Croesyceiliog
Caerleon 14 - 18 Ynysddu
Caldicot 39 - 23 Hartridge
Newport HSOB 5 - 28 Oakdale
Pill Harriers 14 - 36 Talywain
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 25 - 31 Taffs Well
Aberdare 10 - 8 Abercynon
Caerphilly 19 - 19 Llanishen
Cowbridge 13 - 7 Cilfynydd
Llantrisant 12 - 18 Llantwit Fardre
Treharris P - P Gilfach Goch
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Abergele 7 - 27 Nant Conwy II
Colwyn Bay 29 - 0 Bangor
Rhyl 38 - 15 Newtown
Welshpool 14 - 38 Shotton Steel
Wrexham P - P Llanidloes
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 36 - 24 Pencoed
Heol y Cyw 15 - 24 Morriston
Porthcawl 23 - 27 Bridgend Sports
Pyle 17 - 31 Aberavon Quins
Resolven 21 - 14 Maesteg Celtic
Ystradgynlais 21 - 11 Seven Sisters
DIVISION TWO WEST
Fishguard P - P Nantgaredig
Kidwelly 21 - 28 Pontyberem
Loughor 20 - 41 Carmarthen Athletic
Milford Haven 13 - 17 Burry Port
Pontarddulais 19 - 13 Tenby United
Tycroes P - P Mumbles
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertysswg 42 - 27 Garndiffaith
Deri P - P Blaina
Machen P - P RTB Ebbw Vale
Rhymney 27 - 24 Abertillery B G
Tredegar Ironsides 22 - 19 Abercarn
Usk 70 - 12 Llanhilleth
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Canton 28 - 22 Cardiff Quins
CR Cymry Caerdydd 10 - 34 Pontyclun
Fairwater 8 - 0 St Albans
Llanharan 19 - 14 Penygraig
Penarth 30 - 10 Tylorstown
Pentyrch 12 - 14 Old Illtydians
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Dinbych II 21 - 8 Wrexham II
Llangefni II P - P Holyhead
Mold II 12 - 7 Flint
Pwllheli II P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Ruthin II 19 - 8 Machynlleth
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 58 - 0 Bryncoch
Abercrave 31 - 10 Swansea Uplands
Baglan 13 - 12 Vardre
Cwmgors 14 - 21 Taibach
Nantymoel P - P Cwmllynfell
Tonmawr 19 - 40 Cwmavon
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Haverfordwest 22 - 22 St Clears
Lampeter Town 104 - 0 St Davids
Llanybydder 39 - 14 Cardigan
Neyland 29 - 23 Llangwm
Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 12 Aberaeron
Tregaron 5 - 85 Laugharne
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 14 - 38 Fleur De Lys
Hafodyrynys 30 - 10 New Panteg
Nantyglo 43 - 5 St Julians HSOB
New Tredegar P - P Newport Saracens
Trinant 29 - 17 Chepstow
Whitehead 33 - 7 Blackwood Stars
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 43 - 13 Hirwaun
Cefn Coed 18 - 17 Wattstown
Llandaff North P - P Treherbert
Llantwit Major 32 - 11 Llandaff
Old Penarthians 22 - 22 Tonyrefail
Ynysowen 7 - 12 Gwernyfed
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Briton Ferry 31 - 23 Penlan
Bryncethin 11 - 7 Banwen
Cefn Cribbwr P - P Alltwen
Glais 15 - 17 Crynant
Glyncorrwg 31 - 11 Neath Athletic
Pontrhydyfen 12 - 23 Maesteg
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Bynea 0 - 41 Penygroes
Cefneithin 23 - 22 Llandybie
Furnace United 26 - 10 Llangadog
Llandeilo 11 - 19 Betws
New Dock Stars 30 - 37 Amman United
Trimsaran 20 - 19 Tumble
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Crickhowell 10 - 13 Bettws
Crumlin 44 - 10 Malpas
Pontllanfraith 12 - 17 Hollybush
Rogerstone P - P Brynithel
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Abersychan 20 - 8 Sully View
Cwmcarn United 5 - 130 Brackla
Ferndale 12 - 7 Tref y Clawdd
Llandrindod Wells P - P Tredegar
Llanrumney 39 - 5 Forgeside
Markham P - P Cardiff Internationals
Old Tyleryan 26 - 28 Girling
Trefil 5 - 40 Cardiff Saracens
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Fall Bay 21 - 24 Cwmgwrach
Pantyffynnon 3 - 37 Pontardawe
Penybanc 28 - 17 Pontycymmer
Rhigos 5 - 9 Ogmore Vale
South Gower 53 - 0 Pontyates
Tonna 40 - 0 Cwmtwrch