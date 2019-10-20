Jonathan Davies: Wales centre ruled out of France quarter-final

Jonathan Davies receives treatment against Fiji

Wales centre Jonathan Davies has been ruled out of the World Cup quarter-final against France with a knee injury.

Davies has aggravated the problem he suffered against Fiji and was a late withdrawal just 90 minutes before kick-off in Oita.

Davies is replaced by Owen Watkin who will partner Hadleigh Parkes in the centre.

Leigh Halfpenny takes Watkin's place on the replacements' bench.

A Welsh Rugby statement said: "Jonathan Davies has been removed from the match day 23 due to an aggravation of the knee injury he sustained in the game against Fiji.

"Owen Watkin starts at 13 with Leigh Halfpenny coming onto the bench."