Premiership: Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors

Ryan Mills (left) captains Worcester, with regular skipper GJ van Velze among the replacements

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 26 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Co-captain Teimana Harrison returns for Northampton at number eight, with David Ribbans away on compassionate leave.

The Saints, who beat defending champions Saracens last weekend, also bring Ehren Painter into the front row.

Worcester, who again keep captain GJ van Velze on the bench, are skippered by centre Ryan Mills, as flanker Marco Mama drops out after a head knock.

United States hooker Joe Taufete'e returns from World Cup duty, but Samoa wing Ed Fidow gets a little longer off.

Loose-head prop Ethan Waller will start against his former club as Warriors bid to build on last Saturday's opening-day home win over Leicester.

But Worcester have never won their first two Premiership games - and have not won at Franklin's Gardens since New Year's Day 2007.

Referee Jake Makepeace takes charge of his first top-flight game.

Northampton: Furbank; Collins, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Taylor; Waller (co-capt), Fish, Painter, Coles, Moon, Wood, Tonks, Harrison (co-capt).

Replacements: Haywood, Franks, Garside, Bean, Gibson, Tupai, Symons, Sleightholme.

Worcester: Pennell; Humphreys, Beck, Mills (capt), Nanai; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Carey, Bresler, Fatialofa, Hill, Lewis, du Preez.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Black, Palframan, Kitchener, van Velze, Kitto, Lance, Venter.

Referee: Jack Makepeace.