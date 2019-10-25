Premiership: Gloucester v Wasps

Joe Simpson made 230 Premiership appearances for Wasps prior to his summer move to Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 26 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Gloucester name an unchanged starting line-up for the visit of Wasps, with Danny Cipriani and Joe Simpson as half-backs against their former club.

Lewis Ludlow will make his 100th competitive appearance for the Cherry and Whites from the back row.

Wasps also have a centurion of their own as Dan Robson captains from scrum-half against his previous club.

Tommy Taylor, Thibaud Flament, Nizaam Carr and Juan de Jongh all return to the side which lost to London Irish.

Gloucester have not won their opening two games of a Premiership campaign since 2007-08 - but are on a five-game winning streak at Kingsholm since losing to Sale 10 months ago.

Wasps have not won in their last three meetings with Gloucester - and have not been victorious at Kingsholm since December 2014.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Simpson; Rapava Ruskin, Marais, Ford-Robinson, Slater (capt), Grobler, Ludlow, Kriel, Ackermann.

Replacements: Fourie, Hohneck, Balmain, Clarke, Morgan, Polledri, Braley, Banahan.

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, Fekitoa, De Jongh, Bassett; Sopoaga, Robson (capt), Zhvania, Taylor, Brookes, Gaskell, Flament, Shields, Carr, Vailanu.

Replacements: Oghre, Harris, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Johnson, Wolstenholme, Umaga, Miller.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).