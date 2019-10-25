Premiership: Harlequins v Bristol Bears
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 26 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website
Harlequins are without Mike Brown for the visit of Bristol Bears after the England full-back picked up a minor knock in last week's defeat by Exeter.
Aaron Morris starts in place of Brown, while Ross Chisholm is included among the replacements.
The Bears make two changes after their victory over Bath as they welcome back two players from the Rugby World Cup.
Centre Siale Piutau and lock Chris Vui return after featuring for Tonga and Samoa respectively in Japan.
Harlequins: Morris; Murley, Marchant, Tapuai, Ibitoye; Smith, Landajo; Garcia Botta, Baldwin, Collier, Lewies, Symons, Robshaw (capt), Evans, Lawday.
Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Kerrod, Young, Dombrandt, Saunders, Lang, Chisholm.
Bristol Bears: C Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, S Piutau, Protheroe; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Joyce, Vui, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hughes.
Replacements: Malton, Thomas, Thiede, Holmes, Heenan, Randall, Lloyd, Hurrell.
Referee: Ian Tempest.
