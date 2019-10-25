Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Saracens

Sione Kalamafoni has played in three World Cups for Tonga

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 27 October Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Tonga's Sione Kalamafoni is the first Leicester Tigers player to return from the World Cup and is named on the bench against champions Saracens.

Centre EW Viljoen will make his first appearance at Welford Road, while Kyle Eastmond is available after illness.

Saracens' Alex Goode is out for up to four months with a chest injury, with Manu Vunipola coming in at fly-half.

Scotland's Duncan Taylor returns to club action after the World Cup, while 11 Sarries team-mates remain in Japan.

Seven of them, including captain Owen Farrell, have been named in England's 23-man squad for Saturday's semi-final against New Zealand.

Five Tigers players are also in the Red Rose squad, with George Ford recalled at fly-half to face the All Blacks.

Both Saracens and Leicester are looking for their first wins of the Premiership campaign after being narrowly beaten in their season openers.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester:

"I don't think Saracens are an unknown quantity in any respect despite the number of players still at the World Cup.

"They've got a massive squad of international players but also great strength in depth and still a huge amount of experience in the way they play the game.

"They're a huge challenge and they'll be hurting and desperate to get points after losing last weekend.

"We'll have to be right on our mettle to meet that challenge and it's important we go out and play our game."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told BBC Radio London:

"It'll be Leicester's first home game of this Premiership campaign and we know how difficult a place that is to go.

"But we'll take what we learned from the defeat by Northampton into this game and use the positives.

"We've been working with a young group now for the past few weeks and months who are learning all the time.

"We've been really pleased with their progress and we're confident they'll be stronger from these sorts of experiences. It'll be worth its weight in gold going forward."

Leicester Tigers: Worth; Thompstone, Viljoen, Eastmond, Holmes; Reid, White; Bateman, Kerr, Heyes, Spencer, Green (c), Liebenberg, Reffell, Thompson.

Replacements: Clare, Gigena, Leatigaga, Wells, Kalamafoni, Harrison, Hardwick, Olowofela.

Saracens: Gallagher; Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Vunipola, Spencer; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Lamositele, Skelton, Isiekwe, Clark, Earl, Wray (c).

Replacements: Gray, Adams-Hale, Wainwright, Kpoku, Hunter-Hill, Wigglesworth, Taylor, Segun.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).