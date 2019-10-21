Owen Lane: Wales add Cardiff Blues wing to Rugby World Cup squad

2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sun, 3 Nov Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have called up Cardiff Blues wing Owen Lane to the World Cup, although he replaces a forward after back-row Josh Navidi was ruled out by injury.

Navidi injured his hamstring during Sunday's 20-19 quarter-final win over France in Oita.

Lane, who can also play at centre, was part of Wales' extended pre-tournament training squad.

The 21-year-old made his Test debut in August's warm-up defeat to Ireland in Cardiff, scoring a try.

Lane's inclusion is expected to be confirmed officially by Wales on Tuesday.

The other option would have been the more experienced Scott Williams, but the Ospreys centre has not long returned to action after hamstring and back problems kept him sidelined for most of last season.

Coach Warren Gatland confirmed Navidi faced "at least a couple of weeks [out]", ruling him out of Sunday's semi-final against South Africa in Yokohama.

Wales have strong back-row options, including Ross Moriarty who replaced Navidi against France, with flankers Aaron Shingler and James Davies in contention to be named in the match-day squad.

But with several backs carrying knocks, Gatland has opted to strengthen there.

"Given that we've got six back-rowers and we've got five fit at the moment, we've been a little bit short in numbers in the backs," Gatland said on Monday.

Jonathan Davies was a late withdrawal before the quarter-final with a recurrence of a knee injury, although Wales are hopeful he will be fit to face the Springboks.

Fellow centre Hadleigh Parkes has been playing with a broken bone in his hand, plus a shoulder knock.

Wales' other centre options are Owen Watkin who partnered Parkes against France, while wing George North could slot into the midfield.

Wales go into Sunday's semi-final hoping to reach the first final in Wales' history.

They finished third at the inaugural 1987 tournament and fourth in Gatland's first tournament in charge in 2011.

The Springboks ended Wales' interest at the 2015 event hosted by England.

Navidi is the second Wales player to leave Japan, with lock Cory Hill having departed without playing a game after failing to recover from a stress fracture in a leg.

Dragons' Hill was replaced by Ospreys' Bradley Davies while another Ospreys lock, Adam Beard, arrived late after recovering from appendicitis.

All pictures via Huw Evans images