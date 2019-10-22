England v New Zealand: Who makes your combined XV from the semi-finalists?

Who will make your combined England and New Zealand XV?

Rugby World Cup semi-final: England v New Zealand Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Saturday, 26 October Kick-off: 09:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England face New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final on Saturday in Yokohama, but just how many of Eddie Jones' side would make it into the two-time defending champions' starting XV?

Does Owen Farrell get the nod over Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga at 10? Can Jonny May oust flying All Black wingers Sevu Reece and George Bridge?

And how do you pick from a wealth of talent in the pack?

England team-mates Danny Care and Chris Ashton had a go in this week's Rugby Union Weekly podcast, and this is the XV they came up with:

Backs: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Jonny May, 13 Sonny Bill Williams, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Sevu Reece, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Aaron Smith.

Forwards: 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Maro Itoje, 6 Ardie Savea, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Have a go at choosing your combined England and New Zealand team below.