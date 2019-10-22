Welsh Rugby Union announces 'planned' loss of £4.3m

Wales' six home matches in the year to June 2019 had an average attendance of 66,000

The Welsh Rugby Union has announced a loss of £4.3m in the year to 30 June, 2019 on a turnover of £90.5m.

The Union's annual report says the loss was planned and followed an increase in investment to a record £49.6m in 2019 compared with £42.8m the previous year.

A lack of a major boxing night at the Principality Stadium meant income from third-party events was reduced by £4m.

Warren Gatland's national team played only six home matches during the year - one fewer than 2018.

The 2019 Grand Slam success was based on three away wins, with only the games against England and Ireland played in Cardiff.

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defended his title at the Principality Stadium in October 2017 and March 2018, but his major fights in autumn 2018 and spring 2019 took place in London and New York respectively.

Martyn Phillips was appointed chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union in 2015

"From a business perspective the year unfolded as expected as our ability to over perform in (2018) allowed us to increase investment in professional rugby and the community game in 2019 resulting in a planned loss," said WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips.

The report outlines an increase in re-investment for professional regional rugby from £6.5m to £33m, but that included major investment in the Dragons, which is a subsidiary of the WRU.

Investment in semi-professional club and community went up by £0.3m on the prior year.

Phillips added that in future investment in the community game would be "protected, with the pro game in effect carrying the risk and reward fluctuation in annual investment.

"As a union of clubs this seems entirely appropriate and we are pleased to have gained agreement to this new and innovative way of funding the game in Wales for the foreseeable future," said Phillips