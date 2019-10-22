World Cup red card would have been end of me - Wales back-row Ross Moriarty

Referee Jaco Peyper shows just a yellow card to a relieved Ross Moriarty

2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sun, 27 Oct Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

A minute and a half after coming off the bench for Wales in the quarter-final against France, Ross Moriarty feared his World Cup could be over - win or lose.

The Dragons forward had just come on for injured back-rower Josh Navidi and made an immediate impact, although not in the way he had been hoping.

Moriarty caught France centre Gael Fickou in the jaw with a high tackle and stood nervously as referee Jaco Peyper studied replays and consulted with video officials before passing judgement.

"I had only been on for 90 seconds and I was thinking to myself, 'if he gives me a red card this is the end of me'," said Moriarty.

"That was definitely a big moment. I was just thinking, 'please, please don't be a red'. I've been in that situation before and it's not a nice feeling.

"It was a mistimed tackle, I closed my eyes and thought he was going to run round me, but he stopped and ducked under me."

Peyper, who had sent off Moriarty against Argentina in June 2018, this time produced a yellow card and Moriarty served his 10 minutes on the sidelines.

"I knew I had to come back come on and be squeaky clean and make sure I didn't do any more damage to the team and myself," added the 25-year-old.

"It does stick in your mind. I was thinking, 'please, no one come near me!'"

But Moriarty would again be the centre of attention as he crashed over from close range late on to bring Wales within a point of France, allowing Dan Biggar to kick the simple conversion for a 20-19 victory.

Head first

Moriarty admitted the only thing on his mind when he scored his crucial touchdown was 'don't mess this up'.

"It was probably the easiest try I've ever scored, but probably the most nervous I've been scoring one," he said.

"I didn't even want to reach out in case someone came from nowhere and kicked the ball out of my hands.

"So I just landed on my head first and got the ball under my chest to make sure no one could come in and get it.

"I haven't thought about it being a significant score. If we win this weekend then maybe people will think I scored the try that got us into the semi-final.

Ross Moriarty's try was given after a TMO check

"Hopefully that's what they'll remember more than the yellow card."

With Navidi's tournament having been ended by the hamstring injury he suffered against France, Moriarty is set to start Sunday's semi-final against South Africa in Yokohama.

His father Paul and uncle Richard both played when Wales lost 49-6 to New Zealand in the 1987 World Cup semi-final.

If Moriarty takes the field on Sunday, he and his father Paul would become the first father and son to play in a World Cup semi-final.

"We all know the All Blacks are very physical, but South Africa are renowned for being a physical team, too," Moriarty said.

"This is a game I look forward to. I know what their forwards thrive on, which is being physical, and that's what I thrive on as well.

"Some players go hiding when it gets tough, but I think I get better in those situations."

Wales have won their last four meetings with South Africa, but their last defeat against the Springboks came in the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup.

"It's all come so quick," said Moriarty.

"To be involved in a game like this at the weekend is what I started playing the game for."

So after the red-card scare, another red-letter day awaits the Moriarty family.

