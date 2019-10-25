Rugby World Cup quiz: Can you name the top scorers in a semi-final?

This pioneer of modern place kicking was a revelation in the first World Cup. Who is he?

We're at the business end of the World Cup with England ready to take on the All Blacks and Wales facing South Africa with places in the final up for grabs.

Will they be tight, low-scoring affairs? Well, not if history has any bearing.

Here is a list of 13 players who have had no trouble keeping the scoreboard ticking over in World Cup semi-finals, but can you name them?

You have three minutes... good luck. And don't complain, that's two minutes more than a place-kicker gets with the scores tied and the clock in the red!