Pro14: Dragons v Glasgow (Sat)

Dragons flanker Ollie Griffiths was injured in their opening Pro14 game against Munster

Pro14: Dragons v Glasgow Warriors Date: Saturday, 26 October Time: 15:00 BST Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport online

Dragons welcome back Wales flanker Ollie Griffiths from injury for their Pro14 game with Glasgow Warriors at Rodney Parade.

Griffiths limped off with groin trouble in their opening match away to Munster.

Prop Brok Harris should also be fit after an early head knock against Connacht, but Wales loose-head prop Ryan Bevington is missing with knee trouble.

Both sides have one victory from their first three league matches.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan, in his first season in charge, is hoping his side prove more resilient against Glasgow than in their 38-14 home defeat by Connacht last time out.

"It's about a better understanding of how we carry on under pressure and get out the other side," Ryan said.

"We've played two Irish sides who've squeezed us very hard driving and playing a kicking game, but I'm pretty sure Glasgow will play a pretty expansive style.

"I hope the game will be more fluid and I'm quite excited about seeing ourselves up against them."

Dragons are still without lock and captain Cory Hill, who is yet to return to contact training after the leg stress fracture which saw him return home from the World Cup without playing.

They have three Wales forwards still in Japan, while the Warriors provided 12 players to Scotland's campaign.

Morgan on the mend

Meanwhile, Dragons centre Tyler Morgan is playing his fourth consecutive game after an injury-plagued few years since playing in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against South Africa, Wales's semi-final opponents this time round.

"It was an amazing experience, I'm gutted I couldn't make this World Cup, but things haven't gone my way and I'm aiming for the next one in France," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's all about momentum for me, playing games and building confidence, then putting on performances. There's clarity about my role that hasn't been there in the last year.

"It would be nice to have a roof over Rodney Parade, but the game we're trying to play suits me with fast, attacking rugby and minimal kicking hopefully."

Dragons have won 13 and Glasgow 14 of their 30 league encounters, with three drawn.

Dragons: TBC

Glasgow Warriors: TBC

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistants: Simon Rees (WRU). Chris Busby (IRFU)

TMO: Simon McDowell (IRFU)