Wales v South Africa: Jenkins expects Davies and Parkes to be fit for semi-final

Prince Charles met the Wales squad as they prepared for Sunday's World Cup semi-final against South Africa

2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sun, 27 Oct Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales are confident centres Jonathan Davies and Hadleigh Parkes will both be fit for Sunday's World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

Davies missed the quarter-final win over France, while Parkes has been playing with a broken bone in his hand and a shoulder knock.

But skills coach Neil Jenkins expects both to start against the Springboks in Yokohama.

"I think they will be (fully fit)," he said.

"As the week progresses, they will go through what they need to go through, they will train with us as normal, and I would like to think they will take a full part in training this week, and obviously make themselves available for selection on Sunday.

"These games don't come around very often. I think sometimes, even if your leg is hanging off, you need to strap it yourself to get yourself right. I am sure they will do that this week."

Wales missed Davies during Sunday's victory over France, a dramatic game in which they did not take the lead until the 75th minute.

While Les Bleus produced arguably their best performance of the tournament, Wales fell below their recent high standards with a disjointed display.

Although Owen Watkin deputised well for the 2017 British and Irish Lions player of the series, Jenkins recognises that a return for Davies against South Africa would be a major boost for Wales.

"Jon will train today (Wednesday). He will be fine," he added.

"He trained most of the week last week, but didn't feel he was quite right.

"It's an important game on Sunday and we need all hands on deck to get through that match.

"Owen stepped up, he has been there before for us. He is an exceptional talent and did pretty well.

"But Jon is a world class player and you need your world class players fit and hopefully he will be available for selection. We will see how it goes this week."

Wales' fitness concerns over Davies and Parkes prompted them to call up back Owen Lane instead of a forward after back-rower Josh Navidi was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup because of a hamstring injury.

Lane, 21, is a powerful wing by trade, but could also offer cover at centre.

Lane 'unlucky' to miss out initally

New Wales squad member Owen Lane receives his World Cup cap from Prince Charles

Having joined the squad in Tokyo, the Cardiff Blues player was presented with his World Cup cap by the Prince Charles on Wednesday.

"He (Lane) has only just got in. Hopefully, he will be up and running on Friday," said Jenkins.

"He was probably unlucky to miss out (on the World Cup squad) in the first instance.

"He can play in both positions. He's a winger, I think, foremost, but he can certainly play centre as well.

"He is a talented player, a strong runner and a good all-round talent.

"For us, it was just a great honour for (Prince Charles) to be there watching us, and hopefully it will give us a boost for Sunday."

