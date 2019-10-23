Heinrich Brussow: Northampton and South Africa flanker forced to retire

Heinrich Brussow previously played for Cheetahs in Super Rugby

Northampton and South Africa flanker Heinrich Brussow has announced his retirement from professional rugby following a string of injuries.

The 33-year-old, capped 23 times by his country, joined Saints in January 2018 following a spell in Japan.

But the back row has made just 21 appearances in the Black, Green and Gold during his struggles for fitness.

"I've been battling injuries for some time and made the difficult decision to call time on my career," Brussow said.

"I want to say thank you to all of Saints' loyal supporters who have done nothing but offer encouragement during my time here.

"I wish I could have pulled on this famous jersey more often, but unfortunately injuries have prevented me from doing that."

Saints attack coach Sam Vesty believes Brussow has played a key role in passing on his experience to the rest of the squad, including England back row Lewis Ludlam.

"He's a really good coach, who has got stuck in during training sessions around the breakdown," Vesty told BBC Radio Northampton.

"The help he has given to various players can't be quantified and is definitely there and the boys and us as a coaching group, definitely appreciate that."