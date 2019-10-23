Sam Jeffries: Bristol Bears lock to take break from rugby after injury

Sam Jeffries made his Bristol debut in January 2016

Bristol Bears lock Sam Jeffries is to take a break from professional rugby as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The 26-year-old has been out for more than a year and will take on a player liaison role with the club.

"I'm obviously really disappointed to not be able to play because I love pulling on the jersey," said Jeffries.

"The past 12 months have been frustrating and the long-term plan is still to play professional rugby."

Jeffries joined Bristol in 2016 - helping them win promotion to the Premiership two years later - and has made 51 appearances for the club in all.

Director of rugby Pat Lam said: "He is a long way off being ready to play Premiership rugby, but our culture is about togetherness, love and developing people on and off the field."