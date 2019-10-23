Taqele Naiyaravoro: Northampton Saints winger signs new two-year deal

Taqele Naiyaravoro was Chris Boyd's first signing as Northampton boss

Northampton Saints winger Taqele Naiyaravoro has signed a new two-year deal with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old joined last summer from Super Rugby side Waratahs, scoring 11 tries in 28 games in his debut season.

Fiji-born Naiyaravoro won the most recent of his two Australia caps in 2016, and played against England for the Barbarians at Twickenham in June.

"I'm very happy in Northampton and the progress the squad has made over the last 12 months is exciting," he said.

"I have moved around quite a lot during my career so far, but importantly my family have settled well in Northampton and we feel very much at home here."

Naiyaravoro made more metres and clean breaks than any other Premiership player in 2018-19, with Saints finishing fourth and winning the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd said: "It's no secret that 'Big T' is a huge asset for us - his ball-carrying ability is almost second to none and we know he will create opportunities to score tries every match."