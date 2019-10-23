Marvin Orie: Ospreys sign South Africa lock

Lions lock Marvin Orie has also played for Bulls in South Africa

Ospreys have signed South Africa lock Marvin Orie on loan until 26 December.

The 26-year-old, who has three caps, joins from Johannesburg-based side the Lions and will provide Ospreys with much-needed cover in the tight five.

Ospreys have second rows Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard and Bradley Davies on Wales duty at the World Cup.

Wales and British and Irish Lions back-row Dan Lydiate has been forced to fill in at lock for their Pro14 campaign and Orie will add strength there.

Ospreys general manager Dan Griffiths said: "It's a challenging time for the squad with Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard and Bradley Davies at the World Cup and injuries to James King and now Ben Glynn."