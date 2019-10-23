Ospreys Rugby: Giles and Allen face season out

Keelan Giles was an unused substitute in Wales' win against Japan in 2016

Ospreys three-quarters Keelan Giles and Cory Allen are set to miss the rest of the 2019-20 season after knee surgery.

Allen was injured in their opening Pro14 match of the season in Ulster while Giles was helped off in the win against Benetton.

Backs Dan Evans, Luke Morgan and Harri Morgan face four to five week lay-offs.

Ospreys will have Namibia three-quarter Lesley Klim and Tonga prop Ma'afu Fia back from World Cup duty for the Pro 14 match away to Munster on 25 October.

The region have been badly hit by early season injuries, with newly-signed Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe unlikely to play this season after a knee injury in a World Cup warm-up, while experienced forward James King is another medium-term absentee with shoulder damage.

"They're serious ACL injuries, Keelan's having surgery and Cory's recovering so I'm really disappointed for those two," said backs coach Matt Sherratt of the injuries to Wales tourist Giles, 22, and six-times capped Allen, 26.

"Keelan in particular has just come back from a bad knock as a young kid with a year out of the game, so to have another prolonged period rehabbing on the sidelines when he was just coming back into the form he was in 18 months ago, looking sharp, I'm gutted for him."

Klim is set for a Pro14 debut in Cork a year after signing, with injury ruling him out of the 2018-19 campaign.

But the loss of two regular front-line three-quarters could lessen chances of the Ospreys signing another top-level player to fill in for Anscombe's prolonged absence.

"It's not something we're desperate to do, Luke Price is going well, James Hook is really pushing, training very well and we've got young Cai Evans," Sherratt told BBC Sport Wales.

"If someone is to come in, they've got to be of the right quality."

The Ospreys have eight players with Wales at the Rugby World Cup, with the absence of three locks - Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard and Bradley Davies - forcing Wales flanker Dan Lydiate into second-row duties pending the arrival of South African Marvin Orie.