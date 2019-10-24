Leicester Tigers scrum-half Sam Harrison to leave Welford Road in new year

Sam Harrison has been at Leicester since the age of 15

Leicester scrum-half Sam Harrison is to leave the club in the new year to pursue career opportunities outside rugby union in Australia.

The 29-year-old has made 172 appearances for Tigers since making his debut against Treviso in 2008.

"It's a very strange feeling, Leicester Tigers has been my home for almost 15 years," Harrison said.

The ex-England under-20 international's final match for the club will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Harrison came on as a replacement in Leicester's 2013 Premiership Final win against Northampton and was named players' player of the season in 2014-15.