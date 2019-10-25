Wales v South Africa: Jonathan Davies fit, Leigh Halfpenny replaces Liam Williams

Leigh Halfpenny made his Wales debut against South Africa in November 2008

2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sun, 27 Oct Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny replaces Liam Williams for Sunday's World Cup semi-final against South Africa while centre Jonathan Davies has been selected.

Williams has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Centres Davies and Hadleigh Parkes have been named in the side despite battling with injuries.

Injured back-rower Josh Navidi is replaced by Ross Moriarty.

There are three changes from the side that started against France with Davies replacing Owen Watkin.

Davies had been initially named in the team against France for the quarter-final but was a late withdrawal after failing to recover from the knee injury he suffered against Fiji.

The Scarlets centre has again been training this week with his left leg heavily strapped.

Halfpenny, 30, has only made one start in the tournament so far when he produced a man-of-the-match performance against Uruguay.

The Scarlets full-back is an experienced and dependable replacement for Williams with 84 Wales internationals and four British and Irish Lions Tests to his name and a combined total of 780 points.

Centre Parkes has started all five games in Japan so far but picked up a small broken bone in his hand in the opening match against Georgia and sustained a shoulder problem against Uruguay.

With Moriarty being promoted to the starting side at number eight, Scarlets back-rower Aaron Shingler comes in on the replacements bench where he is joined by Watkin.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies will win his 50th cap against the Springboks in Yokohama.

Wales: Halfpenny; North, J Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Wainwright, Moriarty, Tipuric.

Replacements: Dee, R Carre, Francis, Beard, Shingler, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.