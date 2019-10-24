Pro14: Munster v Ospreys (Fri)

Ospreys skipper Dan Lydiate is set to make his 50th appearance for the Welsh region

Pro14: Munster v Ospreys Date: Friday, 25 October Time: 19:35 BST Venue: Irish Independent Park, Cork Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport online

Ospreys make two injury-enforced changes for Friday's Pro14 trip to face Munster in Cork.

Hanno Dirksen and Tom Williams replace Luke Morgan and Keelan Giles on the wings, with Giles expected to miss the rest of the season along with centre Cory Allen due to knee injuries.

Back-row Dan Lydiate continues to fill in at lock as South Africa loan signing Marvin Orie is not yet available.

Captain Lydiate is set to make his 50th appearance for the Welsh region.

Namibia three-quarter Lesley Klim and Tonga prop Ma'afu Fia are both named among the replacements after returning from World Cup duty, with Klim in line to make his Ospreys debut if he comes off the bench.

Ospreys won their first Pro14 game of the season last week, beating Benetton 24-20 at the Liberty Stadium.

Munster, in contrast, were unbeaten before last week's trip to South Africa, where they lost 40-16 to Cheetahs.

Munster: tbc

Replacements: tbc

Ospreys: Cai Evans; Hanno Dirksen, Scott Williams, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Tom Williams; Luke Price, Matthew Aubrey; Rhodri Jones, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Dan Lydiate (capt), Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Gareth Evans.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Gareth Thomas, Ma'afu Fia, Will Griffiths, Dan Baker, Reuben Morgan-Williams, James Hook, Lesley Klim.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistants: Stuart Gaffigan (IRFU); Paul Haycock (IRFU)

TMO: Charles Samson (SRU)