Pro14: Addison to make first appearance of season in Ulster's game against Blues

Will Addison replaces Matt Faddes at full-back for Ulster

Pro14: Ulster v Cardiff Blues Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 25 Oct Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website; match report on the BBC Sport website.

Will Addison will make his first appearance of the season for Ulster in Friday's Pro14 game against Cardiff Blues at Kingspan Stadium.

Addison's inclusion at full-back is one of five changes from the 42-17 away win over Southern Kings two weeks ago.

Nick Williams returns at number eight as one of four changes for Blues.

Liam Belcher returns at hooker and Scott Andrews at prop, replacing the injured Dmitri Arhip, while Jason Harries comes in for wing Owen Lane.

Lane is absent after his late call-up to Wales' World Cup squad in Japan after an injury to Blues team-mate Josh Navidi.

Williams' return sees Josh Turnbull move from the back-row to lock alongside Rory Thornton, with Will Boyde shifting to blindside and Seb Davies dropping to the bench.

Blues have not won in Belfast since 2010 and Ulster will again provide a formidable test.

Along with international Addison's return for the home side - replacing Matt Faddes - James Hume, Jack McGrath, John Andrew and Kieran Treadwell are also drafted in.

Hume takes over from Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey.

Faddes, Eric O'Sullivan and Sam Carter drop to the bench after starting in South Africa, while hooker Rob Herring is replaced by Andrew after being a late call-up to Ireland's World Cup squad last week.

Addison missed out on Ireland's World Cup squad and a hamstring injury then delayed his first outing of the campaign for the Irish province.

The utility back has not lined out for Ulster since last January though he did play in Ireland's World Cup warm-up win over Wales in Cardiff in August.

Ulster: Addison; Gilroy, Marshall, Hume, Ludik; Burns (capt), Cooney; McGrath, Andrew, O'Toole, O'Connor, Treadwell, Matthew Rea, Reidy, Coetzee

Replacements: McBurney, O'Sullivan, Kane, Carter, Timoney, Shanahan, Johnston, Faddes.

Cardiff Blues: Morgan; Harries, Smith, Halaholo, Summerhill; Evans, L Williams; Thyer, Belcher, Andrews, Turnbull, Thornton, Boyde, Robinson, N Williams (capt).

Replacements: Dacey, Domachowski, Assiratti, Davies, Lewis-Hughes, Jones, Tovey, Millard.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistants: Sean Gallagher (IRFU); Dave Sutherland (SRU)

TMO: Neil Paterson (SRU)