Liam Williams: Wales full-back will miss rest of World Cup through injury

Full-back Liam Williams has been a key performer for Wales in both defence and attack at the World Cup

2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final: Wales v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sun, 27 Oct Kick-off: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales full-back Liam Williams has been ruled out for the rest of the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Williams will miss the semi-final against South Africa on Sunday and the final or bronze medal match the following weekend.

Wales have not yet called up a replacement for Williams.

Leigh Halfpenny starts against South Africa at full-back in place of Williams.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement read: "Liam Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of the Rugby World Cup following an ankle injury sustained in an accidental collision during training.

"His prognosis will be established in the forthcoming days. No replacement has been called up at this stage."

Williams, 28, has enjoyed a stunning 2019 having won the European Champions Cup and English Premiership with Saracens. He was also an integral part of Wales' Grand Slam winning side.

He has won 62 caps for Wales and three for the Lions, and has been first choice in the 15 shirt in Japan apart from the much-changed side that played Uruguay.

Wales also have injury concerns over centre Jonathan Davies, who suffered a knee injury in the win against Fiji and missed the victories over Uruguay and France.

Wales' other first-choice centre Hadleigh Parkes has started all five World Cup matches, despite breaking a bone in his hand in the opening match against Georgia and picking up a shoulder problem against Uruguay.

Davies and Parkes have both been named in the side to face South Africa.

Wales have already lost Cardiff Blues back-rower Josh Navidi after he damaged a hamstring in Sunday's 20-19 quarter-final win against France.

Navidi was replaced in Wales' 31-man squad this week by Blues wing Owen Lane, with coach Warren Gatland wanting more backline cover.

Lock Cory Hill withdrew from the squad without playing a game to be replaced by Bradley Davies, while Gareth Anscombe, Taulupe Faletau and Ellis Jenkins were ruled out through injury before the tournament started.

