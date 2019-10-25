Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets (Sat)

Scarlets wing Steff Evans misses the game through injury

Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets Date: Saturday, 26 October Time: 19:35 BST Venue: BT Murrayfield Coverage: Updates on BBC Sport online

Tom James replaces fellow Wales wing Steff Evans, who is ruled out ill, for Saturday's Pro14 trip to Edinburgh.

Ioan Nicholas plays his first Pro14 game of the season at centre for Paul Asquith, who took a blow to the face in last week's 54-10 win over Zebre.

Steve Cummins is at lock for Lewis Rawlins, who has a shoulder injury.

Samoa centre Kieron Fonotia becomes the first of the Scarlets' World Cup contingent to return to action and is named among the replacements.

Edinburgh: tbc

Replacements: tbc

Scarlets: McNicholl; Conbeer, Hughes (capt), Nicholas, James; D Jones, Hardy; R Evans, T Davies, Lee, Cummins, Kruger, Phillips, Macleod, Cassiem.

Replacements: M Jones, P Price, Kruger, Helps, D Davis, J Evans, O'Brien, Fonotia.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistants: Sam Grove-White (SRU); Eddie Hogan O'Connell (IRFU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)