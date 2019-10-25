Glasgow Warriors' Dave Rennie confirms Australia interest but will 'definitely' stay for season

Dave Rennie's Glasgow contract expires next summer

Dave Rennie has confirmed his interest in being Australia head coach but says he will "definitely" stay with Glasgow Warriors until the end of the season.

Scottish Rugby has already drawn up a shortlist for a replacement as it expects the New Zealander to exit.

But Rennie insists that a report in an Australian newspaper suggesting he had already signed is "inaccurate".

"Regardless of what happens to me beyond this season, I'm here for the full season," the head coach said.

Australia are seeking a replacement for Michael Cheika, who resigned after their Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat by England.

Asked if the job would interest him, Rennie said: "We've had discussions before, so absolutely."

Reports in Australia suggested that his agent is due to meet Rugby Australia officials.

"All I'll say to that is that, just like signing players, we don't discuss anything until there's an announcement to be made," the 55-year-old said. "It's no different for our coaches and me."

He also responded to suggestions that Brisbane-born Scotland assistant Matt Taylor would be part of his backroom team with Australia with a firm "speculation".

"I know there's lots of speculation, all sorts of stuff written in the media - that I've already signed, people have been informed," Rennie said. "All that stuff's inaccurate.

"I haven't signed and I will definitely be here until the end of this season, which is the end of June."

Rennie told BBC Scotland in April that he might wish to return nearer home for family reasons, but he has reiterated his determination to see out the remainder of his contract at Scotstoun.

"That's important to me," he said. "I've committed to Warriors and I won't leave earlier."

Rennie stressed that his priority was preparing for Saturday's trip to face Dragons in the Pro14 as his side look to build on a victory over Cardiff Blues that followed two opening defeats.

The New Zealander joined Glasgow in 2017 after five years with Super Rugby club Chiefs in his homeland.

Warriors announced in August 2016 that Rennie would succeed Gregor Townsend at the end of that season as the former Scotland fly-half was to become national head coach.

Having missed out on the league play-offs for the first time since Townsend took charge, they reached the semi-finals in Rennie's first year and went a stage further last season as well as reaching the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.