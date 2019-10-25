Dave Rennie: Scottish Rugby starts hunt for new Glasgow Warriors coach amid Australia link

Dave Rennie's three-year contract ends next summer

Scottish Rugby has begun the process of identifying a new head coach for Glasgow Warriors as Dave Rennie is linked with the vacancy with Australia.

The governing body expects the 55-year-old New Zealander to leave at the end of his contract in June.

Scotland forwards coach Danny Wilson is on a shortlist to replace Rennie at Scotstoun.

Australia are seeking a replacement for Michael Cheika after their Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to England.

A report in Australia suggested on Thursday that Rugby Australia officials had informed their staff that Rennie would be the new team boss.

Rennie has been Warriors boss since 2017, having previously been in charge of New Zealand provincial sides Wellington and Manawatu and New Zealand Under-20s before five years with Super Rugby outfit Chiefs.

He led the Warriors to the Pro14 semi-finals in his first season and the final in his second, during which they also reached the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

His side have started the current Pro14 season with a win and two defeats.

Speaking to BBC Scotland in April, New Zealander Rennie explained he may want to return nearer to home for family reasons at some point but insisted he would not leave before the end of his current contract.

"I've signed and I won't walk away from that contract," he said. "I'm not saying that Australia is impossible, but it's improbable. They'd need to wait until 2020, which is pretty unlikely. I'm really happy here.

"We only signed for one more year and, to be honest, it's more around family. I'm not sure I could convince my wife to sign for two years because that would be two more years away from children and grandchildren."