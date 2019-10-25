Pro14: Leinster make five changes for Zebre game in Parma

Cian Kelleher returned to Leinster from Connacht during the summer

Pro14: Zebre v Leinster Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 26 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST

Leinster have made five changes from their 40-14 win over Edinburgh two weeks ago for Saturday's game against Zebre in Parma.

Wings Adam Byrne and Cian Kelleher replace Dave Kearney and James Lowe.

Forward changes by Leo Cullen see James Tracy, Ross Molony and Josh Murphy taking over from Ronan Kelleher, Devin Toner and Caelan Doris.

Leinster are level on points with Conference A leaders Cheetahs after earning three opening bonus-point wins.

In contrast, the Italians are bottom of the table after losing their three opening games.

Wing Kelleher will be involved in his first match-day Leinster squad since returning from Connacht in the summer.

Michael Bradley's Zebre side include former Leinster lock Mick Kearney while their Italian internationals include Edoardo Padovani, Carlo Canna, Guilio Besegni, Mattia Bellini, George Biagi, Johan Meyer and David Sisi.

Former New Zealand Under-20 player Josh Renton will start at fly-half for the Italian outfit.

Zebre: Biondelli; Padovani, Bisegni, Lucchin, Bellini; Canna, Renton; Fischetti, Manfredi, Zilocchi, Kearney, Biagi, Licata, Meyer, Sisi.

Replacements: Fabiana, Rimpelli, Tarus, Krumov, Giammarioli, Vioi, Boni, Elliott,

Leinster: Keenan; A Byrne, O'Loughlin, Tomane, C Kelleher; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Dooley, Tracy, Bent, Molony, S Fardy (capt); J Murphy, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: B Byrne, Milne, V Abdaladze, Baird, Doris, O'Sullivan, H Byrne, O'Brien.