Alex Goode: Saracens back out for four months with pectoral tear

Alex Goode was named European Player of the Year in May

Saracens utility back Alex Goode will be out for up to four months after having an operation on a chest injury.

The 31-year-old tore a pectoral muscle during the Premiership defeat by Northampton Saints last weekend.

Goode, who has won 21 caps for England, captained Sarries from fly-half as the defending champions lost 27-25.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old hooker Kapeli Pifeleti will be out for around 10 weeks with a knee injury he suffered in the same match.