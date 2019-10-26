England can play better in Rugby World Cup final says Eddie Jones

George Ford kicked four penalties to cap a fine performance against the All Blacks

Rugby World Cup final Venue: Yokohama International Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 09:00 GMT

Head coach Eddie Jones promised an even better England performance in the World Cup final after their dominant semi-final victory against New Zealand.

Jones' side demolished the three-time world champions 19-7 to reach their first final in 12 years.

When asked if it was one of the best England showings of all time, Jones replied: "Give us another week".

"We're not historians, we don't know. We know we can play better next week," he added.

New Zealand had not lost a World Cup game in 12 years, but England took control of the semi-final immediately thanks to a Manu Tuilagi try in the second minute.

New Zealand flanker Ardie Savea took advantage of a line-out error to score the All Blacks' only try, but four George Ford penalties kept England out of reach.

It is the first time England have beaten New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup match and means they will now face Wales or South Africa in the final next Saturday.

But Jones is not getting ahead of himself, insisting that England are not thinking about the implications of their stunning victory.

"All that stuff you guys are talking about is for you to talk about so enjoy it because you won't be getting anything from us," Jones told journalists.

"We're ready for a good week. That's the only thing we have to be ready for.

"We've got the right focus. I remember our first meeting together four years ago.

"We wanted to be the best team in the world. We're not the best team in the world. We've got the opportunity to play in the game to prove that."