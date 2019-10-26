WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

26 OCTOBER, 2019

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE - ROUND TWO

Risca P - P Brynmawr

Treorchy w/o - Bro Ffestiniog

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL - ROUND TWO

Crynant P - P Baglan

Llanharan 31 - 12 Cefneithin

Llanhilleth P - P Llangadog

Pontrhydyfen P - P Caerau Ely

Tylorstown P - P Mold

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD - ROUND ONE

Whitchurch 0 - 17 Ogmore Vale

DIVISION TWO EAST

Croesyceiliog P - P Abergavenny

Cwmbran P - P Caerleon

Hartridge 17 - 3 Pill Harriers

Oakdale P - P Blackwood

Talywain P - P Newport HSOB

Ynysddu P - P Caldicot

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon P - P Abercwmboi

Cilfynydd P - P Treharris

Gilfach Goch P - P Aberdare

Llanishen 20 - 29 Llantrisant

Llantwit Fardre P - P Cowbridge

Taffs Well 17 - 14 Caerphilly

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Bangor P - P Wrexham

Nant Conwy II P - P Welshpool

Newtown P - P Abergele

Shotton Steel P - P Colwyn Bay

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Aberavon Quins P - P Ystradgynlais

Bridgend Sports P - P Pyle

Maesteg Celtic P - P Builth Wells

Morriston P - P Resolven

Pencoed P - P Porthcawl

Seven Sisters P - P Heol y Cyw

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port P - P Tycroes

Carmarthen Athletic 9 - 17 Pontarddulais

Mumbles P - P Kidwelly

Nantgaredig 33 - 13 Milford Haven

Pontyberem 58 - 3 Loughor

Tenby United 15 - 14 Fishguard

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abercarn P - P Usk

Abertillery B G P - P Deri

Blaina P - P Abertysswg

Garndiffaith P - P Tredegar Ironsides

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Rhymney

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Canton 31 - 27 Pontyclun

Old Illtydians 23 - 24 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Penygraig P - P Fairwater

St Albans 27 - 25 Penarth

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Holyhead P - P Pwllheli II

Machynlleth P - P Mold II

Menai Bridge 16 - 15 Dinbych II

Rhosllanerchrugog 5 - 41 Ruthin II

Wrexham II P - P Llangefni II

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Bryncoch 18 - 12 Abercrave

Cwmllynfell P - P Tonmawr

Swansea Uplands 20 - 9 Cwmgors

Taibach P - P Nantymoel

Vardre P - P Aberavon Green Stars

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Aberaeron P - P Tregaron

Cardigan P - P Haverfordwest

Laugharne P - P Lampeter Town

Llangwm P - P Llanybydder

St Clears P - P Pembroke Dock Quins

St Davids P - P Neyland

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars P - P Nantyglo

Chepstow P - P New Tredegar

Fleur De Lys P - P Hafodyrynys

New Panteg P - P Whitehead

Newport Saracens P - P Aberbargoed

St Julians HSOB P - P Trinant

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Gwernyfed P - P Cefn Coed

Hirwaun P - P Llantwit Major

Llandaff P - P Ynysowen

Tonyrefail P - P Llandaff North

Wattstown P - P Old Penarthians

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen P - P Briton Ferry

Banwen P - P Cefn Cribwr

Maesteg P - P Bryncethin

Neath Athletic 31 - 17 Glais

Penlan P - P Glyncorrwg

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United 77 - 0 Bynea

Llandybie P - P Furnace United

Penygroes 10 - 6 Trimsaran

Tumble P - P Llandeilo

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Bettws P - P Pontllanfraith

Hollybush P - P Crumlin

Malpas P - P Beaufort

Rogerstone P - P Brynithel

West Mon P - P Crickhowell

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Internationals P - P Brackla

Cardiff Saracens 15 - 10 Markham

Girling P - P Abersychan

Llandrindod Wells 26 - 7 Forgeside

Sully View 13 - 30 Trefil

Tredegar P - P Old Tyleryan

Tref y Clawdd P - P Cwmcarn United

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 11 - 25 South Gower

Cwmtwrch 3 - 8 Rhigos

Pontardawe P - P Fall Bay

Pontyates P - P Penybanc

Pontycymmer P - P Tonna

