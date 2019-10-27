Wales 16-19 South Africa: Springboks deserved to win - Gatland

Alun Wyn Jones is the world's joint second-highest capped player with Italy's Sergio Parisse

2019 Rugby World Cup bronze final Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Friday, 1 November Time: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Wales coach Warren Gatland says South Africa deserved to win their World Cup semi-final.

The Springboks face England in Saturday's final and Wales take on New Zealand in Friday's bronze game after losing 19-16 in Yokohama.

Gatland said: "It was a very tough encounter, and well done to South Africa. We punched massively above our weight in terms of playing numbers in Wales, we gave 100% in a close contest.

"But South Africa deserved to win."

Handre Pollard's late penalty sealed victory for the Springboks after Wales had hit back with a Josh Adams try to be 16-16 going into the final minutes.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones said: "We showed it today, stayed in the arm wrestle and stayed in it and I was proud of us when we went 16-16, but we piggybacked penalties down the park and South Africa took advantage so congratulations to them.

"Today we fell short. Hopefully we'll get another opportunity it wasn't our day, but I'm still proud to pull this jersey on and represent all the people in red in the stadium."

Jones' fellow lock Jake Ball said: "Everyone's worn their heart on their sleeves in that game, the boys have put in a hell of an effort, we just have to look back on it, it's just disappointment at the moment to come so close.

"Maybe we didn't have the swing of things in that last 15 minutes, but it's hard to put it all in words at the moment, just disappointed.

"All the boys are down, there is one game left and it's just how we go about using that for motivation for this final game."

Fresh injury worries for Wales

George North was replaced on the wing by centre Owen Watkin

George North limped off with a suspected hamstring injury and prop Tomas Francis suffered an arm injury in another bruising contest.

Dillon Lewis came on for Francis with Owen Watkin, usually a centre, taking over from North out wide.