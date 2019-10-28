England v South Africa: Name 2003 World Cup final team

England dramatically won the 2003 final against hosts Australia

2019 Rugby World Cup final Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Saturday, 2 November Time: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England have the chance to win the World Cup for the first time since 2003 when they face South Africa in the final on Saturday in Yokohama.

Eddie Jones, now the England head coach, was in charge of Australia when the hosts were beaten 20-17 by Sir Clive Woodward's side in Sydney.

But can you remember who made the winners' starting XV in that victory 16 years ago?

