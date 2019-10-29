Wales v New Zealand for bronze: Robin McBryde relishes All Blacks challenge

Media playback is not supported on this device Rivals know Warren Gatland's teams are tough opponents - Robin McBryde

2019 Rugby World Cup bronze final - Wales v New Zealand Venue: Tokyo Stadium Date: Friday, 1 November Time: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Robin McBryde says he is glad Wales' World Cup bronze match is against reigning champions New Zealand.

Wales lost their semi-final 19-16 against South Africa while New Zealand were outplayed by England.

The two sides now meet in Tokyo on Friday night with Wales trying to emulate their highest World Cup third place finish achieved in 1987.

"I'm glad the game exists because it's against the All Blacks," said McBryde.

"I don't think it would be the same if we were facing somebody else, but not every team gets the opportunity to face them, especially in a World Cup."

McBryde is hoping Wales can defeat the only opposition they have never beaten under Warren Gatland and achieve a first win over New Zealand since 1953.

"It's the only thing we haven't done and is the last opportunity for us," said McBryde.

"Any time you face the All Blacks it will be a good encounter and a great experience.

"You can't shy away from it, you have to embrace it, facing the Haka."

'Hansen, he's miserable as hell isn't he?', quips McBryde

Robin McBryde (far right) made 37 Wales appearances, including under Steve Hansen at the 2003 World Cup. L-R: Gareth Llewellyn, Hansen, Dafydd Jones and McBryde

Gatland and Steve Hansen will both be taking charge of these teams for the final time. McBryde played under Hansen when he was Wales coach.

"It would be good to get one over on Steve Hansen, he's miserable as hell isn't he?!" joked McBryde.

"I can say that because I know him pretty well. I've got the utmost respect for them as a coaching team. We go back a long way.

"I look forward to crossing paths again and if we manage to get one over on them, then brilliant."

Wales have decided not to fly anybody out to Japan to cover injuries to Liam Williams, George North and Tomas Francis.

The remaining squad are still coming to terms with semi-final defeat, but McBryde revealed they received a post match reception to lift the spirits.

"We had a brief chat in the changing rooms then we came back to the hotel as a group and had a fantastic welcome," said McBryde.

"It was a sea of red, all applauding the players back into the hotel and it's good for the players to see that."

Wales have been criticised in some quarters for the game plan in Sunday's narrow semi-final defeat by South Africa, but McBryde says the squad were boosted by fans' reception and messages.

"We're in a bubble over here in Japan, but the number of messages we've had saying the nation is still proud of what we have achieved has been great.

"Anything that comes from outside our camp doesn't matter because they don't know what's going on.

"That's for other people to discuss."

McBryde has challenged his players to use that hurt of defeat as motivation in their final World Cup game in Japan.

"There was a big disappointment after coming so close to making it to the final," said McBryde.

"We have to get rid of that now, focus on Friday and finish the job.

"We've been together for five months. It's an opportunity to go out there and show what we've been working on.

"It's the last game of the World Cup playing against the All Blacks, it's a fantastic chance to go out there and just enjoy it."

This week represents the final game as a coaching group with McBryde having been part of Gatland's backroom staff for the last 12 years.

After the World Cup, McBryde will join Leinster as forwards coach with Gatland returning to New Zealand to lead the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

'what's the magic recipe? What's the secret?'

Warren Gatland's Wales reign started with a 2008 Six Nations win over England at Twickenham

Wayne Pivac will take over with Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys in his backroom staff while McBryde predicts a bright future.

"I've had my time but I'm jealous of any coach that is going to grab hold and work with these players," said McBryde.

"Look at the ages of some of them and the successful experiences they've had.

"Knowing how to win games, being in tight situations, getting out of it on top.

"If you don't win, you're always wondering 'what's the magic recipe? What's the secret?'

"Those players have experienced it first hand, so they know it's down to hard work and some of those values I've spoken about.

"Any coach, coming in to work with these individuals, they have to be excited.

"The talent is there. Tomos Williams to name one who has stood out, Aaron Wainwright is another one.

"These are young men with bright futures."

McBryde's 'difficult time'

McBryde has experienced a traumatic few weeks following the death of his mother Diana while he has been out in Japan and he revealed how family and Wales squad had helped him cope.

"It's been a difficult time," said McBryde.

"I'm very fortunate to be surrounded by strong women in my life, my wife and my sisters.

"With their support I've been able to stay out here and just focus on the work.

"The players and the management out here have also made it a lot easier for me."