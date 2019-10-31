Premiership: Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks

Bristol coach Pat Lam had led them to a five-game unbeaten run in the Premiership prior to their defeat by Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 1 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears make four changes to their side as they welcome Sale Sharks to Ashton Gate.

Luke Daniels, Shaun Malton, Jake Heenan and Dave Attwood come back into the side following their 22-17 defeat by Harlequins last week.

Sale Sharks also make four changes to their side for the trip to Bristol after their win against London Irish.

Rob Webber, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Cameron Redpath and Rohan Janse van Rensburg all come into the XV.

Sale will be without flanker Ben Curry who asked to miss the match to fly to Japan to watch identical twin brother and team-mate Tom play for England in Saturday's World Cup final.

Bristol are unbeaten in their past five matches at Ashton Gate while Sale's last loss was their opening-game defeat by Gloucester.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Bristol: C Piutau, Morohan, O'Conor, S Piutau, Daniels, Sheedy, Uren, Woolmore, Malton, Afoa, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), Heenan, Hughes.

Replacements: Thacker, Thomas, Lahiff, Holmes, Thomas, Randall, Lloyd, Hurrell.

Sale: Hammersley, Yarde, Redpath, van Rensburg, McGuigan, R du Preez, Cliff, Harrison, Webber, Cooper-Woolley, Beaumont, Evans, J-L du Preez, Ross (capt), D du Preez.

Replacements: Van der Merwe, Morozov, Oosthuizen, Phillips, Neild, Papier, MacGinty, James.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.