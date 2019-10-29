Pro14: Centre problems mount for injury-hit Ulster

Stuart McCloskey has played just once for Ulster this season

Ulster's injury concerns at centre are set to continue with Stuart McCloskey's fitness to be monitored ahead of Friday's Pro14 home game with Zebre.

James Hume, who lasted just 40 seconds of last week's home win over Cardiff Blues, has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

He is to see a specialist to determine the extent of the damage.

McCloskey suffered a shoulder injury in the win over Southern Kings in South Africa in his first game of the season.

Luke Marshall could be partnered by new signing Matt Faddes or fit-again Will Addison for the visit of the Italians.

Ulster are third in Pro14's Conference A with three wins from four games, behind leaders Leinster and the Cheetahs.