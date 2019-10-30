Wales v New Zealand: Owen Lane to start as one of nine changes

2019 Rugby World Cup bronze final Venue: Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo Date: Friday, 1 November Time: 09:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Cardiff Blues wing Owen Lane will make his World Cup debut in the bronze match against New Zealand.

Lane was a late call-up to the squad last week to replace the injured Josh Navidi.

The 21-year-old is one of nine changes to the side that lost the semi-final against South Africa in Warren Gatland's last match in charge.

Tomas Francis (dislocated shoulder), George North (hamstring), Aaron Wainwright (hamstring) and Leigh Halfpenny (concussion) are all unavailable.

New Zealand have made seven personnel changes to the team that lost to England in the semi-finals in what will be captain Kieran Read and head coach Steve Hansen's last international game.

For Wales, Hallam Amos replaces Halfpenny at full-back and tournament top try scorer Josh Adams complete the back three as he starts his seventh World Cup game.

Jonathan Davies starts again after returning to the side against South Africa and is partnered in the midfield by Owen Watkin with Hadleigh Parkes dropping to the replacements.

Parkes will be joined on the bench by Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar with half-backs Rhys Patchell and Tomas Williams handed starting opportunities.

Ken Owens stays at hooker with Elliot Dee handed a seventh replacement role in the tournament while props Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis start with regular loose-head Wyn Jones covering the tight-head.

Francis has suffered a partial dislocation of his shoulder after sustaining the injury in the first-half against the Springboks.

Adam Beard is handed a start alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones, while James Davies replaces Wainwright in the back-row where he will play alongside Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty.

Dee will play his 16th test of 2019 if he comes on from the replacements bench. No other player has been selected as much in test matches by any nation this year.

For New Zealand there are seven personnel changes with an extra positional alteration as Scott Barrett moves from flanker to lock with Shannon Frizzell and Sam Cane back among the back-row.

Dane Coles gets the start at hooker. Rieko Ioane and Ben Smith are on the wings, with Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty coming in at centre.

"This was a tough team to select because, as always, everyone wanted to play," said Hansen.

"But with a short turnaround and the nature of the tournament, we feel that this is the right team for this occasion."

Wales: Amos; Lane, J Davies, Watkin, Adams; Patchell, T Williams; N Smith, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Tipuric, J Davies, Moriarty.

Replacements: E Dee, Carre, W Jones, Ball, Shingler, G Davies, Biggar, Parkes.

New Zealand: B Barrett; B Smith, Crotty, S Bill-Williams, Ioane; Mo'unga; A Smith; Moody, Coles, Laulala, Retallick, S Barrett, Frizzell, Cane, Read (capt).

Replacements: Coltman, Moli, Ta'avao, Tuipulotu, Todd, Webber, Lienert-Brown, J Barrett.