Liam Williams: Ankle surgery makes Wales fullback a Six Nations doubt

Liam Williams won English and European titles with Saracens in 2019

Full-back Liam Williams is a doubt for the start of the 2020 Six Nations.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says the Saracens back will be out for three months with an ankle injury.

Williams suffered the problem in training ahead of the World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

The 28-year-old flew home straight after missing the last four defeat against the Springboks and has had surgery in London.

Wales open their Six Nations campaign against Italy in Cardiff on 1 February before travelling to face Ireland seven days later.