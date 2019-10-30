England wing Joe Cokanasiga on World Rugby 'breakthrough' shortlist

Joe Cokanasiga
Cokanasiga moved to Bath from London Irish in summer 2018 and made his international debut later that year

England wing Joe Cokanasiga has been named on a three-man shortlist for World Rugby's award honouring the 'breakthrough' player of 2019.

The 21-year-old has scored seven tries in nine Test appearances since making his debut against Japan last November.

France fly-half Romain Ntamack and South Africa scrum-half Herschel Jantjies are also nominated.

Previous winners include England second row Maro Itoje and New Zealand wings Rieko Ioane and Nehe Milner-Skudder.

Cokanasiga is part of the England squad who have advanced to Saturday's final at the Rugby World Cup but his involvement has been limited to a start in the pool-stage victory over the United States. The Fiji-born back scored two tries in a 45-7 win.

The award will be announced as part of the World Rugby Awards on Sunday, 3 November in Tokyo.

