Rowland Phillips: Coach taking time away from Wales role

Rowland Phillips was a dual-code rugby international for Wales in his playing days. Daughter Carys made her Wales debut in 2013

Wales women will be without head coach Rowland Phillips for their friendly matches against Spain and Ireland.

The Welsh Rugby Union say Phillips is "taking some time away."

Coaches Gareth Wyatt, Chris Horsman and Geraint Lewis will coach the side in his absence ahead of a busy run of five Autumn internationals in November.

Phillips' daughter, Carys Phillips, the Wales skipper, is set to win her 50th cap after playing in the past 49 successive Wales internationals.

Wales have named twelve uncapped players in the matchday squads for the two games.

Wingers Caitlin Lewis and Angharad De Smet, centre Megan Webb and forwards Gwenllian Jenkins, Georgia Evans and Abbie Fleming will all make their debut against Spain while Robyn Lock and Niamh Terry are named as replacements.

"This autumn is a fantastic chance to develop the players in a number of ways in order to continue to improve as a team," backs coach Wyatt said.

Wales team v Spain (Estadio Nacional Computense, Madrid, Sunday, 3 November): Lauren Smyth; Angharad De Smet, Megan Webb, Kerin Lake, Caitlin Lewis; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Jenkins, Carys Phillips, Amy Evans, Georgia Evans, Gwen Crabb, Abbie Fleming, Sioned Harries

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Gwenllian Pyrs, Cerys Hale, Siwan Lillicrap, Robyn Lock, Niamh Terry, Elinor Snowsill, Alecs Donovan

Wales Women fixtures November 2019: