Pro14: Leinster v Dragons (Fri)

Centre Connor Edwards has not figured for Dragons in the Pro14 since April 2018

Pro14: Leinster v Dragons Date: Friday 1 November Time: 19:35 GMT Venue: RDS Arena Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport website

Centre Connor Edwards will play his first Pro14 game for Dragons since April 2018 in Friday's trip to face Leinster in Dublin.

The 22-year-old replaces Jack Dixon in one of two changes to the starting XV that beat Glasgow Warriors 18-5.

Fit-again back row Harri Keddie returns at blindside flanker, with Huw Taylor dropping to the bench.

A positional change in the back row sees Ollie Griffiths at seven, with Taine Basham swapping to number eight.

Hooker Ellis Shipp returns among the replacements for the visitors.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan hopes his side can build on a convincing win over Glasgow in wet conditions.

"We've been in games where we've had too much ambition and it's exposed us, so to get that and get the win is a great step for this group," he said.

"We know that this week we'll be under more pressure than last week, the game will be quicker and clarity under pressure is a big area for us to work on.

"The Leinster side are very organised and put a lot of pressure on through their pace and intensity. When big players are away they've got the next generation pushing hard and the generation behind that, so it's a side that's been working on that model for a long time."

Meanwhile, Dragons have revealed that former France front row Olivier Azam has been helping out at the region.

Azam, who has coached at Toulon and Stade Francais, has been working with young Wales prop Leon Brown in particular after his omission from the World Cup squad.

Leinster: tbc

Replacements: tbc

Dragons: J Williams; O Jenkins, Warren, Edwards, Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (capt); Harris, Hibbard, Brown, J Davies, Screech, Keddie, O Griffiths, Basham.

Replacements: Shipp, Reynolds, Fairbrother, M Williams, H Taylor, L Baldwin, Robson, T Morgan.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistants: Andrew Brace (IRFU); Matteo Liperini (FIR)

TMO: Alan Falzone (FIR)