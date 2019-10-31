Rugby World Cup final: England reward local scrum-half with signed shirt and match ticket

Suntory Sungoliath scrum-half Genki Okoshi is picked up by Joe Marler during an England training session in Japan

Rugby World Cup final: England v South Africa Venue: Yokohama International Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 09:00 GMT

Imagine receiving a call-up to train with the England rugby team before being presented with a signed shirt, and a ticket to the World Cup final.

That was the reality for Suntory Sungoliath scrum-half Genki Okoshi, who helped out with final preparations in the absence of the injured Willi Heinz.

Okoshi was one of several local players drafted in by Eddie Jones during the course of the tournament in Japan.

"Genki has been our boy," said England full-back Elliot Daly. "He's the man."

"They've been with us for three or four weeks. It's been good because we've had a few niggles, so it's good to have a full XV to train against.

"You can see how excited they are to come and train with us."

Okoshi was presented with his shirt and match ticket by England scrum-half Ben Youngs on Thursday, with Saracens' Ben Spencer now providing permanent cover for Heinz.

In response, Okoshi thanked the players and staff for the opportunity, saying he is "convinced they will win the World Cup".