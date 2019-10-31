Brendan Owen: Jersey Reds sign South African back as injuries mount

Brendan Owen has never played rugby for an English side before

Jersey Reds have signed South African back Brendan Owen after suffering a raft of injuries.

The 23-year-old, who has most recently played for Boland Cavaliers in the Currie Cup and Italian side San Dona, has also had spells in Australia with the Western Force and Perth Spirit.

He began his career with the Blue Bulls and will make his debut on Saturday against Championship leaders Newcastle.

Johannesburg-born Owen can play at fly-half, wing or full-back.

Jersey have lost captain Apakuki Ma'afu, scrum-half Liam Howley and back-three players Leroy Van Dam and Tom Williams to injury in recent weeks.

"I'm very pleased to have been able to secure a player who has some good rugby experience but should also be able to improve his game as he settles in Jersey," Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon told the club website.