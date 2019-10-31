Glasgow Warriors: Dave Rennie reveals New Zealand approach

Dave Rennie has been linked heavily with the Australia job

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie says he has been contacted about taking charge of New Zealand - just a week after he was linked heavily with the vacant Australia job.

New Zealander Rennie said on Friday he would "definitely" stay at Scotstoun until June. That came after reports he had accepted Australia's offer.

But when asked if he had been approached by his homeland, Rennie told STV Sport: "Yeah, they have probably made contact with a number of Kiwis over this way about the role."

Rennie, 55, added: "I know they are going to have a process where they interview then make an appointment in the new year."

"Obviously it's flattering, it's humbling because they have always been such a great side.

"I guess I haven't had a lot of time to dwell on that because I'm totally focused on what I'm doing here."

Two-time World Cup winner Steve Hansen will depart as All Blacks head coach after Friday's World Cup third/fourth-place play-off against Wales.

Australia are seeking a replacement for Michael Cheika, who resigned after their Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat by England.

Scottish Rugby has already drawn up a shortlist for a replacement in preparation for Rennie's expected departure.