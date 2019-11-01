England flanker Tom Curry nominated for player of the year

Tom Curry has played every minute of England's World Cup campaign

Rugby World Cup final: England v South Africa Venue: International Stadium, Yokohama Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 09:00 BST

Sale Sharks back-row Tom Curry was the only English nomination on a six-man shortlist for World Player of the Year.

England's World Cup final opponents South Africa had two nominees in Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones was also included, while New Zealand's Ardie Savea and the United States' Joe Taufete'e complete the line-up.

Meanwhile, England have dominated the women's category with three nominations for the Player of the Year.

Sarah Bern, Katy Daley-Mclean and Emily Scarratt are all up for the award, while Pauline Bourdon (France) and Kendra Cocksedge (New Zealand) are also included.

The awards will be presented at a dinner in Tokyo on Sunday, 3 November - the day after the World Cup final.

Curry rewarded for World Cup form

At just 21-years-old, Curry is the youngest player on the shortlist after his standout performances at the World Cup.

The Sale flanker has played every minute of England's World Cup campaign, including a man-of-the-match display in the 40-16 quarter-final win over Australia.

Curry will start against the Springboks in the final as England aim to win their second world crown.

England captain Owen Farrell, lock Maro Itoje and South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk were among those overlooked to succeed last year's winner Johnny Sexton.

The shortlist was compiled by a panel of former internationals including Richie McCaw, John Smit, George Gregan, Brian O'Driscoll and Agustin Pichot, now the vice-chairman of World Rugby.

Player of the Year nominations

Men: Tom Curry (England), Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa), Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), Ardie Savea (New Zealand), Joe Taufete'e (United States)

Women: Sarah Bern (England), Pauline Bourdon (France), Kendra Cocksedge (New Zealand), Katy Daley-Mclean (England) and Emily Scarratt (England)