Pro14: Scarlets v Cheetahs (Sat)

Pro14: Scarlets v Cheetahs Date: Saturday, 2 November Time: 15:00 GMT Venue: Parc y Scarlets Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport website

Wing Steff Evans will make his 100th appearance for Scarlets when they host Cheetahs in the Pro14 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old made his debut in 2014 after coming through the youth ranks at Parc y Scarlets.

Evans replaces Tom James, while Samoa's Kieron Fonotia starts at centre after returning from World Cup duty.

Marc Jones gets the nod at hooker, Lewis Rawlins starts at lock and Ed Kennedy comes into the back-row from the side that lost 46-7 at Edinburgh.

"A 100 games is a very special moment for Steff, for his club, our club and his family and his friends," said Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar.

"Steff has been outstanding this season and that is there for all to see; you can see a real spark, a spring in his step and smile on his face. "

Cheetahs lost 24-22 at Connacht last week and are without centre Dries Swanepoel, who has been given a three-match ban following his red card in that game.

Hooker Joseph Dweba will play his 50th match for the South African team.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Ryan Conbeer, Kieron Fonotia, Steff Hughes (capt), Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Rob Evans, Marc Jones, Samson Lee, Lewis Rawlins, Steve Cummins, Ed Kennedy, Josh Macleod, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Juandre Kruger, Dan Davis, Dane Blacker, Angus O'Brien, Corey Baldwin.

Cheetahs: Rhyno Smith; William Small-Smith, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Louis Fouche; Clayton Blommetjies; Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer (capt); Boan Venter, Joseph Dweba, Aranos Coetzee, Sintu Manjezi, JP du Preez, Sias Koen, Junior Pokomela, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Wilmar Arnoldi, Luan de Bruin, Erich de Jager, Walt Steenkamp, Gerhard Olivier, Ruan Pienaar, George Whitehead, Anthony Volmink.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistants: David Sutherland (SRU); Simon Rees (WRU)

TMO: Neil Patterson (SRU)