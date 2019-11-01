Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht (Sat)

From the section

Lions lock Marvin Orie has also played for Bulls in South Africa

Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht Date: Saturday, 2 November Time: 17:15 GMT Venue: Liberty Stadium Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport website

South Africa lock Marvin Orie will make his Ospreys debut in Saturday's Pro14 game against Connacht in Swansea.

The three-times capped Springbok has been signed on loan from Johannesburg-based side the Lions until 26 December.

Orie's arrival allows captain Dan Lydiate to revert to his preferred back-row role.

That sees Sam Cross drop to the bench, while number eight Dan Baker returns in place of Gareth Evans from the side beaten 28-12 in Munster last weekend.

Connacht won 24-22 at home to Cheetahs last time out.

Ospreys: C Evans; Dirksen, S Williams, Thomas-Wheeler, T Williams; Price, Aubrey; R Jones, Parry, Botha, Orie, Ashley, Lydiate (capt), Cracknell, Baker.

Replacements: Otten, G Thomas, Fia, Cross, Morris, Morgan-Williams, Hook, Klim.

Connacht: tbc

Replacements: tbc

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)

Assistants: Craig Evans (WRU); Maniel Bottino (FIR)

TMO: Stefan Penne (FIR)