Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht (Sat)
- From the section Rugby Union
|Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht
|Date: Saturday, 2 November Time: 17:15 GMT Venue: Liberty Stadium
|Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sport website
South Africa lock Marvin Orie will make his Ospreys debut in Saturday's Pro14 game against Connacht in Swansea.
The three-times capped Springbok has been signed on loan from Johannesburg-based side the Lions until 26 December.
Orie's arrival allows captain Dan Lydiate to revert to his preferred back-row role.
That sees Sam Cross drop to the bench, while number eight Dan Baker returns in place of Gareth Evans from the side beaten 28-12 in Munster last weekend.
Connacht won 24-22 at home to Cheetahs last time out.
Ospreys: C Evans; Dirksen, S Williams, Thomas-Wheeler, T Williams; Price, Aubrey; R Jones, Parry, Botha, Orie, Ashley, Lydiate (capt), Cracknell, Baker.
Replacements: Otten, G Thomas, Fia, Cross, Morris, Morgan-Williams, Hook, Klim.
Connacht: tbc
Replacements: tbc
Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)
Assistants: Craig Evans (WRU); Maniel Bottino (FIR)
TMO: Stefan Penne (FIR)