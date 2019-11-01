Cornish Pirates get 'psychological boost' from 23-14 Nottingham win

Tom Duncan's last try before Friday night came against Doncaster on the final day of last season

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says his side's 23-14 win at Nottingham is a great psychological boost.

Two Javier Alvarez penalties and a Tom Duncan try put the Pirates 13-11 up at the break, before Duncan crossed again after the restart as Alvarez added another penalty to his tally.

The win came five days after the Pirates lost 18-9 at home to Newcastle.

"We know how crucial a win up here was to us as a stepping stone psychologically," said Cattle.

"In the past we've lost a game and then doubled that up, so coming away to Nottingham in these awful conditions I'm pleased, and you can see the delight of the boys at the end."

The win was marred by a bad dislocated shoulder to forward Matt Bolwell, as the Pirates temporarily went top of the Championship having played an extra match.

"With the weather conditions in that second half we really tightened our discipline," Cattle added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Nottingham are a tough team to break down, I was just glad that we stuck to our guns, we got the upper hand at set-piece."